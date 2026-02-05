ETV Bharat / state

Firing At Rohit Shetty's Residence: Five Accused Get Police Custody Till Feb 11

All five accused in the director Rohit Shetty firing case are being presented before a Mumbai court, in Mumbai on Thursday. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: A court here on Thursday remanded five accused, arrested in connection with firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, to police custody till February 11. Police told the court that the accused were working under the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, who is a wanted accused in the case. Police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the case. While Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Sakat (23) were arrested on Sunday, one Asaram Fasale was held on Thursday. A pistol, three magazines and an air gun have been recovered from one of the accused.