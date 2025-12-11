ETV Bharat / state

Fireworks Banned At Nightclubs, Hotels, Other Tourist Establishments In North Goa

The North Goa district administration issued a precautionary order after a fire at an Arpora nightclub on December 6.

The charred interior of Romeo Lane restaurant and nightclub after a fire, triggered by a cylinder blast, destroyed everything inside at Arpora in North Goa district on Sunday (IANS)
By PTI

Published : December 11, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST

Panaji: Days after a fire at a nightclub in North Goa claimed 25 lives, the district administration has issued an order prohibiting the use of fireworks, sparklers and pyrotechnics inside tourist establishments.

The North Goa district administration issued the order on Wednesday evening as a precautionary measure following the tragic fire incident, which occurred at the nightclub in Arpora around midnight on December 6.

"The order has been issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the use, bursting, ignition or operation of fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnic effects, flame thrower-type devices, smoke generators and similar fire/smoke-producing equipment inside tourist establishments," a senior district administration official said.

The prohibition applies to all nightclubs, bars and restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, temporary structures, event venues and entertainment establishments across North Goa, as per the order.

A preliminary inquiry into the devastating fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora suggested that "electric firecrackers" were set off inside the premises, sparking a blaze that claimed 25 lives, officials earlier said.

