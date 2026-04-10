Fireman Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Darul Uloom In Srinagar's Hyderpora
While the fire has been doused, the reason for the blaze has not been ascertained yet.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Srinagar: A fireman was injured after massive fire broke out at Jamia Arabia Ashraful Uloom in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Friday.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported and an extensive operation launched to bring the blaze under control. An official said during the operation, a fireman sustained injuries while battling the flames and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The fire was doused after extensive efforts even as the reason for the blaze has not yet been ascertained, the official said.
No further details regarding the extent of damage were immediately available. In March, a seasonal mud house, locally known as a 'Dhoak', was gutted in a fire under suspicious circumstances in the upper reaches of Sanasar in Ramban district.
The hut belonged to Qasim Din, son of Late Raj Ali and a resident of Kaimal Danga, Udhampur. However, no one was present inside the structure at the time of the incident, as it had been abandoned by the owner after he migrated to Udhampur before the onset of winter. Nomadic families use such Dhoaks when they return to the highland meadows of Upper Sanasar during summers along with their cattle, and reside there till October.
Earlier in February, a major fire broke out in the main market of Bandipora, causing panic in the area. Fire services rushed to the spot and are trying to control the blaze. The fire broke out in the main market, which is a busy commercial hub in the district.
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