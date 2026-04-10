ETV Bharat / state

Fireman Injured As Massive Fire Engulfs Darul Uloom In Srinagar's Hyderpora

Srinagar: A fireman was injured after massive fire broke out at Jamia Arabia Ashraful Uloom in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Friday.



Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported and an extensive operation launched to bring the blaze under control. An official said during the operation, a fireman sustained injuries while battling the flames and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The fire was doused after extensive efforts even as the reason for the blaze has not yet been ascertained, the official said.



No further details regarding the extent of damage were immediately available. In March, a seasonal mud house, locally known as a 'Dhoak', was gutted in a fire under suspicious circumstances in the upper reaches of Sanasar in Ramban district.