Firefighter, Security Guard Dead In Blaze At Maharashtra Vegetable Market
The cause of the fire was not immediately known even as investigators suspect a short circuit to have triggered the flames.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Thane: A municipal security guard and a firefighter were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a massive fire at a vegetable market in Maharashtra's Thane during the early hours of Thursday.
According to reports, the fire broke out at the Gamdevi vegetable market on Gokhale Road, in the Naupada area of Thane, around 3:45 AM.
Officials said that a 'brigade call', indicating a situation requiring maximum fire department was received after which five fire tenders, water tankers, and two rescue vehicles were immediately dispatched to the scene, in order to bring the blaze under control. Additionally, police personnel and staff from the Disaster Management Cell arrived at the site, they said.
Two individuals, a firefighter Sagar Shinde (43) who had gone inside to extinguish the fire and a municipal security guard Kalu Shankar Gadekar (53) on night duty at the location received grievous injuries in the fire and died at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.
The firefighters Sujit Pashte (45) and Sameer Jadhav (40) are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. Additionally, it has been reported that Harsh Dhumal, a 19-year-old trainee fireman, also suffered adverse effects due to smoke inhalation.
Cause of fire
The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. As per the preliminary investigations, the officials suspect a short circuit or other technical malfunctioning in the machines installed in the market. The police and fire brigade personnel are conducting detailed investigations.
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