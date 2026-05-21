ETV Bharat / state

Firefighter, Security Guard Dead In Blaze At Maharashtra Vegetable Market

The cause of the fire was not immediately known even as investigators suspect a short circuit to have triggered the flames.

Firefighter, Security Guard Dead In Blaze At Maharashtra Vegetable Market
Firefighter, Security Guard Dead In Blaze At Maharashtra Vegetable Market (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Thane: A municipal security guard and a firefighter were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a massive fire at a vegetable market in Maharashtra's Thane during the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the Gamdevi vegetable market on Gokhale Road, in the Naupada area of Thane, around 3:45 AM.

Officials said that a 'brigade call', indicating a situation requiring maximum fire department was received after which five fire tenders, water tankers, and two rescue vehicles were immediately dispatched to the scene, in order to bring the blaze under control. Additionally, police personnel and staff from the Disaster Management Cell arrived at the site, they said.

fire
A Massive Fire In A Thane Vegetable Market Kills A Firefighter And Security Guard (ETV Bharat)

Two individuals, a firefighter Sagar Shinde (43) who had gone inside to extinguish the fire and a municipal security guard Kalu Shankar Gadekar (53) on night duty at the location received grievous injuries in the fire and died at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

The firefighters Sujit Pashte (45) and Sameer Jadhav (40) are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. Additionally, it has been reported that Harsh Dhumal, a 19-year-old trainee fireman, also suffered adverse effects due to smoke inhalation.

Cause of fire

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. As per the preliminary investigations, the officials suspect a short circuit or other technical malfunctioning in the machines installed in the market. The police and fire brigade personnel are conducting detailed investigations.

Read More:

  1. Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fire At Satna Rice Mill Kills Operator, Injures One; Family Blocks Highway In Protest
  2. Passenger Train Catches Fire In Bihar's Sasaram Railway Station, None Injured

TAGGED:

FIRE
MAHARASHTRA
THANE VEGETABLE MARKET FIRE
MAHARASHTRA LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.