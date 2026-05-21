ETV Bharat / state

Firefighter, Security Guard Dead In Blaze At Maharashtra Vegetable Market

Thane: A municipal security guard and a firefighter were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a massive fire at a vegetable market in Maharashtra's Thane during the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the Gamdevi vegetable market on Gokhale Road, in the Naupada area of Thane, around 3:45 AM.

Officials said that a 'brigade call', indicating a situation requiring maximum fire department was received after which five fire tenders, water tankers, and two rescue vehicles were immediately dispatched to the scene, in order to bring the blaze under control. Additionally, police personnel and staff from the Disaster Management Cell arrived at the site, they said.