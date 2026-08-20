ETV Bharat / state

Five Injured In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Bengal

Kolkata: At least five people were injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday, police said. The explosion occurred at the factory in the Champahati area around noon, following which a fire broke out at the unit, a senior officer said.

Locals found the factory engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from there, he said. "Five people have been injured in the blast. A fire brigade team reached the spot," the officer said.