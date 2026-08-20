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Five Injured In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Bengal

The explosion occurred at the factory in the Champahati area around noon, following which a fire broke out at the unit

Bengal fire cracker factory blast
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By PTI

Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST

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Kolkata: At least five people were injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday, police said. The explosion occurred at the factory in the Champahati area around noon, following which a fire broke out at the unit, a senior officer said.

Locals found the factory engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from there, he said. "Five people have been injured in the blast. A fire brigade team reached the spot," the officer said.

A probe is underway to "ascertain the exact cause of the blast and to check whether the unit had the requisite licence and followed safety norms", he said.

TAGGED:

SOUTH 24 PARGANAS FACTORY BLAST
FIRE CRACKER FACTORY BLAST
BENGAL FIRE CRACKER FACTORY BLAST

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