Two-Year-Old Boy Dies After Firecracker Bursts Inside Mouth In Chhattisgarh
Two-year-old Aditya suffered severe injuries to his gums and oral tissues after a 'pop pop' firecracker burst inside his mouth.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Ambikapur: A two-year-old boy died during treatment after a firecracker burst inside his mouth while playing in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Diwali night while he was playing with a 'pop pop' firecracker, commonly called bang snaps, under the Sitapur police station area of Surguja.
According to police, Aditya Majhi, a resident of Baneya village, had popped the small cracker into his mouth and attempted to chew it. The cracker instantly burst, causing severe injuries to his gums and oral tissues, leading to profuse bleeding.
Aditya's father, Indrajit Majhi, had purchased 'pop pop' crackers along with various types of firecrackers for the children to play on Diwali. 'Pop pop' crackers do not require a match, lighter or blowtorch to make it explode. It bursts with a loud sound by just hitting the ground or a hard surface.
Police suspect that the friction from chewing caused the gravel and explosive chemicals inside the cracker to detonate instantly inside his mouth.
The sudden explosion caused severe wounds and constant bleeding. Panicked, his family took him to the Sitapur Community Health Centre, and after initial first aid, he was taken home. However, the bleeding did not stop, and his condition began to deteriorate. After this, doctors referred him to Ambikapur for advanced medical care.
The family immediately took him to Mission Hospital in Ambikapur, where doctors began treatment. Unfortunately, due to the severe injuries inside his mouth and the persistent bleeding, his condition did not improve, and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Thursday.
The incident highlights the grave consequences of negligence regarding firecrackers. Doctors have advised parents to not leave young children unattended with items like 'pop-pop' firecrackers. It is essential to always store firecrackers in a safe place, well out of the reach of children, as even the slightest carelessness can lead to a disaster, they said.
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