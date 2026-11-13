ETV Bharat / state

Two-Year-Old Boy Dies After Firecracker Bursts Inside Mouth In Chhattisgarh

Aditya's family shifted him to Mission Hospital in Ambikapur after his condition deteriorated ( ETV Bharat )

Ambikapur: A two-year-old boy died during treatment after a firecracker burst inside his mouth while playing in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Diwali night while he was playing with a 'pop pop' firecracker, commonly called bang snaps, under the Sitapur police station area of ​​Surguja.

According to police, Aditya Majhi, a resident of Baneya village, had popped the small cracker into his mouth and attempted to chew it. The cracker instantly burst, causing severe injuries to his gums and oral tissues, leading to profuse bleeding. Aditya's father, Indrajit Majhi, had purchased 'pop pop' crackers along with various types of firecrackers for the children to play on Diwali. 'Pop pop' crackers do not require a match, lighter or blowtorch to make it explode. It bursts with a loud sound by just hitting the ground or a hard surface. Police suspect that the friction from chewing caused the gravel and explosive chemicals inside the cracker to detonate instantly inside his mouth.