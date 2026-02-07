Chhattisgarh: Why Is Surajpur's Ramdhari Pando Roaming Around With A Bag Of Rice For 8 Days?
The forest department fire watcher has been running from Chendra police outpost to the SP's office, seeking a probe into the "poisoned" rice.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Surajpur: For the past eight days, Raisara village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur has witnessed a strange, unnerving sight. Every day, trained forest department fire watcher Ramdhari Pando — whose job is to monitor welding, cutting, grinding and such "hot work" to prevent fires — has been seen carrying cooked rice in a bag to the nearest police station. Sometimes, he even calls on the local SP's office.
When asked why he was carrying the rice, which is called "bhat" in the local language, Pando says the rice is poisoned. He claims that poison was mixed in it with the intention of killing him.
On the evening of January 28, his mother had attended a feast at a neighbour's house. Since she couldn't finish her meal there, the food was packed for her to take home. However, due to the late hour, she didn't eat it that night. When she looked at it next morning, the rice had turned completely red. "I suspect something was mixed in it," said Ramdhari Pando, the complainant.
Suspecting that the cooked rice was poisoned, Pando has been running between the nearby Chendra police outpost and the SP's office, seeking an investigation. Now, the police have agreed to his request.
"Ramdhari's mother brought food from a function. In the morning, she saw that the rice had turned red. She suspects that poison was mixed in the rice. She has filed a complaint at the police station. The concerned police station has been instructed to investigate and resolve the matter," said Anoop Ekka, SDPO.
Pando claims he has an ongoing dispute over land ownership with his neighbours in the village. The hint is that this might be the reason behind committing the act he claims to be a fact.