Chhattisgarh: Why Is Surajpur's Ramdhari Pando Roaming Around With A Bag Of Rice For 8 Days?

Ramdhari Pando shows the cooked rice he has been carrying with him for eight days ( ETV Bharat )

Surajpur: For the past eight days, Raisara village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur has witnessed a strange, unnerving sight. Every day, trained forest department fire watcher Ramdhari Pando — whose job is to monitor welding, cutting, grinding and such "hot work" to prevent fires — has been seen carrying cooked rice in a bag to the nearest police station. Sometimes, he even calls on the local SP's office.

When asked why he was carrying the rice, which is called "bhat" in the local language, Pando says the rice is poisoned. He claims that poison was mixed in it with the intention of killing him.

On the evening of January 28, his mother had attended a feast at a neighbour's house. Since she couldn't finish her meal there, the food was packed for her to take home. However, due to the late hour, she didn't eat it that night. When she looked at it next morning, the rice had turned completely red. "I suspect something was mixed in it," said Ramdhari Pando, the complainant.