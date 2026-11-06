ETV Bharat / state

Fire In Train Near Punjab's Patiala, No Casualties Reported

Rajpura : Panic ensued among passengers on Amritsar-bound Karmabhoomi Express after a fire erupted in four general coaches of the train near Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday. No reports of any casualty have been received.

According to reports, the Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, stating every aspect of the incident will be investigated. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The incident took place near Sarai Banjara village. Videos from the spot showed smoke rising into the sky, while passengers, appearing visibly shaken, are seen standing outside the train.

According to initial reports, several passengers were caught in the fire. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited. The train was heavily crowded due to rush for Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, stated, "A fire was reported in four coaches of the 12508 Karmabhoomi Express—traveling from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri—near Sarai Banjara station in the Ambala division. The train came to a halt due to the timely activation of the safety system, and efforts to bring the fire under control are underway. All senior officials have reached the site. There are no reports of any injuries, loss of life, or any other form of damage resulting from this incident."

Karmabhoomi Express is a popular long-distance train connecting New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal with Amritsar in Punjab. Train services on the affected route experienced disruptions following the incident. Railway authorities worked to clear the tracks and restore normal operations as quickly as possible, while investigations into the fire’s origin continues.