Fire In The Sky: How Dry Spell, Early Summer, High Heat Threatens Forest Fires In Uttarakhand

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's forests are facing significant hardship this year, due to the persistent dry weather and intense sunlight since February. Data from both the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Forest Department has confirmed that the fuel load in the forests has increased significantly, increasing forest fires.

Forest fire season has only just begun, but the initial signs are quite worrying. Both the IMD and the state Forest Department believe that if the weather does not change in the coming days, forest fire incidents could increase rapidly.

Weather Report: Domino Theory

Usually, February brings respite for Uttarakhand forests due to mild cold, snowfall in the higher reaches, and available moisture. However, this year, the situation is different. Records show that February saw a 90 per cent deficit in rainfall. It was also poor in December and January, which were preceded by dry months, October and November.

Temperatures have been significantly higher, and the weather remained extremely dry in many areas, leading to a rapid increase in the accumulation of dry leaves and grass in forests (aka, fuel load), which can turn a small spark into a major fire. The effects of this heat wave are clearly visible across the state's plains and hills. Temperatures have been up to 5°C higher than normal in many places. The weather already feels like May or June.

The official forest fire season in Uttarakhand stretches from February 15 to June 15. During this period, keeping the forests safe is a major challenge for the Forest Department. Typically, forest fires are rare in February, and only increase after March. However, this year, forest fires have already been reported in several locations in February.

Having quickly controlled the initial fires, the Forest Department claims it is more prepared than ever before. However, the weather conditions indicate challenges may increase in the coming months.

What The Statistics Say

From February 15 to March 10 this year, 33 forest fires have been recorded in the state, affecting around 19 hectares of forest. The figure stood at 61 between November 2025 and February 15, 2026, damaging around 42 hectares of forest area.