Fire In The Sky: How Dry Spell, Early Summer, High Heat Threatens Forest Fires In Uttarakhand
Already, the state has witnessed 33 forest fires between February 15 and March 10, affecting large swathes of forest.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: Uttarakhand's forests are facing significant hardship this year, due to the persistent dry weather and intense sunlight since February. Data from both the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Forest Department has confirmed that the fuel load in the forests has increased significantly, increasing forest fires.
Forest fire season has only just begun, but the initial signs are quite worrying. Both the IMD and the state Forest Department believe that if the weather does not change in the coming days, forest fire incidents could increase rapidly.
Weather Report: Domino Theory
Usually, February brings respite for Uttarakhand forests due to mild cold, snowfall in the higher reaches, and available moisture. However, this year, the situation is different. Records show that February saw a 90 per cent deficit in rainfall. It was also poor in December and January, which were preceded by dry months, October and November.
Temperatures have been significantly higher, and the weather remained extremely dry in many areas, leading to a rapid increase in the accumulation of dry leaves and grass in forests (aka, fuel load), which can turn a small spark into a major fire. The effects of this heat wave are clearly visible across the state's plains and hills. Temperatures have been up to 5°C higher than normal in many places. The weather already feels like May or June.
The official forest fire season in Uttarakhand stretches from February 15 to June 15. During this period, keeping the forests safe is a major challenge for the Forest Department. Typically, forest fires are rare in February, and only increase after March. However, this year, forest fires have already been reported in several locations in February.
Having quickly controlled the initial fires, the Forest Department claims it is more prepared than ever before. However, the weather conditions indicate challenges may increase in the coming months.
What The Statistics Say
From February 15 to March 10 this year, 33 forest fires have been recorded in the state, affecting around 19 hectares of forest. The figure stood at 61 between November 2025 and February 15, 2026, damaging around 42 hectares of forest area.
When compared with data from previous years, the severity of the problem becomes clear. The number of forest fires recorded in the state stood at 268 in 2025, 1,276 in 2024, 773 in 2023, 2,186 in 2022, and 2,813 in 2021, clearly demonstrating that the incidence of forest fires has fluctuated rapidly in different years, while the threat has remained constant.
Met Department Issues Warning
This year, even the IMD has already warned of hot and dry weather. Meteorologists say temperatures are likely to be higher than normal across North India, which could impact Uttarakhand's forests.
According to C S Tomar, Director of the Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre, "No significant change in the weather is expected in the coming times. March is expected to be warmer than normal, with temperatures likely to exceed the average in many districts. If the weather remains dry, the risk of forest fires could increase further."
According to the IMD report, high temperatures are expected in several mountainous districts of the state, including Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, and Pithoragarh. These areas with dense forests have witnessed frequent forest fires every year, and require extra vigilance this time.
Chain Reaction
Even geologists have expressed concern about this situation. They say the lack of moisture in the forests, coupled with the rising temperatures, have increased the risk of fires manifold. According to Professor S P Sati, geologist at Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, forest fires have been reported in many areas in January and February this year, which is typically rare during this time.
"I have personally witnessed images of massive fires in many areas. This time, humidity is nonexistent, and temperatures are constantly rising. As a result, dry leaves and grass in the forests can catch fire very quickly, leading to large-scale forest fires," said the geologist.
Experts believe if there is no rain or snowfall in the coming days, the threat of forest fires could increase rapidly. This makes the vigilance of Forest Department officials and local people extremely important this year. Even minor negligence can turn into a major disaster.
Uttarakhand's forests are not only crucial for the environment, but also for the state's economy and water resources. Forest fires harm biodiversity, soil fertility, water resources, and wildlife. This is why experts are constantly advising the necessity of special precautions.
Also Read:
- Officials Dispel Environmental Concerns Over Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project
- Massive Forest Fire At Uttarakhand Hills Brought Under Control After 48-Hour Operation
- Student, 16, Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Uttarakhand, Rape Suspected
- Helicopter With Uttarakhand Governor Makes Emergency Landing In Pauri Garhwal