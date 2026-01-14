ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Sabarmati Express Coach In Pokhran Railway Station, No Casualties

Jaisalmer: Panic gripped passengers at Pokhran railway station after a coach of the Sabarmati Express caught fire moments before the train was scheduled to depart. Smoke was seen rising from one of the coaches while the train was standing at the platform. The incident triggered fear and a brief stampede-like situation among passengers.

Railway staff and security personnel present at the station immediately swung into action after being alerted about the fire. Using fire extinguishers, they managed to bring the flames under control after considerable effort. Eyewitness Bhupendra Kumar said the train was still stationed at the platform when the incident occurred, which helped avert a major mishap. “Had the train been in motion, the situation could have turned disastrous,” he said.

Following the fire being extinguished, railway officials conducted a thorough inspection of the affected coach. After a preliminary safety check, the train was allowed to proceed to its destination. No injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.