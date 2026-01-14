Fire Breaks Out At Sabarmati Express Coach In Pokhran Railway Station, No Casualties
Railway staff and security personnel present at the station immediately swung into action after being alerted about the fire.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 1:00 AM IST|
Updated : January 14, 2026 at 1:16 AM IST
Jaisalmer: Panic gripped passengers at Pokhran railway station after a coach of the Sabarmati Express caught fire moments before the train was scheduled to depart. Smoke was seen rising from one of the coaches while the train was standing at the platform. The incident triggered fear and a brief stampede-like situation among passengers.
Railway staff and security personnel present at the station immediately swung into action after being alerted about the fire. Using fire extinguishers, they managed to bring the flames under control after considerable effort. Eyewitness Bhupendra Kumar said the train was still stationed at the platform when the incident occurred, which helped avert a major mishap. “Had the train been in motion, the situation could have turned disastrous,” he said.
Following the fire being extinguished, railway officials conducted a thorough inspection of the affected coach. After a preliminary safety check, the train was allowed to proceed to its destination. No injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.
According to officials, railway construction work is currently underway near the Thaiyat Hamira area, and the Sabarmati Express was about to depart from Pokhran when the incident took place. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.
Jodhpur Railway Division Public Relations Officer Purushottam said information was received about a fire in one of the coaches before the train’s departure. “With the help of passengers and railway staff, the fire was brought under control and the train was later sent to its destination,” he said.
He added that reports indicated sparking beneath one of the coaches prior to departure. The train was delayed by about 18 minutes due to the incident. “The cause of the sparking is being investigated,” the PRO said.
Read More: