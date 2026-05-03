'Two Girls Jumped From Building, Saved Them, Wrapped Them With Blankets': Delhi Resident Recounts Fire Horror
A fire broke out in the second floor of the four-storey building and claimed nine lives while several others are hospitalised.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Mayak Jain, a resident on the four-storey building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar, where fire broke out, was asleep when he was woken by his brother, who informed him of the fire. He and his family members rushed downstairs and informed the police and fire brigade while taking efforts to save others.
Nine people were killed and several were injured in the fire, officials said on Sunday morning.
Mayank said he was woken up by the loud banging on the door and ringing of doorbell. He opened the door and saw his elder brother Nishant Jain, a resident on the second floor standing there. "He informed us there was a fire in his floor and asked us to run downstairs. I and my family ran to the ground floor. Flames were leaping out of the upper floors. I immediately called the fire brigade and police," Mayank, a resident of the upper ground floor said.
"By then the fire had spread from the second to the third floor and was reaching till the fourth floor. We saw two girls, who were trapped in the fire, jump from the upper floor. We caught them and wrapped blankets around them," Mayank recounted.
Mayank said that the four-storey building comprises eight flats. The structure is located at Plot Number B-13 in Vivek Vihar Phase-1. The blaze injured and claimed the lives of the residents of first, second, and third floors. The upper ground floor sustained no damage in the fire, he said.
Mayak said that by 3:52 am, 15 to 20 fire tenders had arrived at the scene. Working together with the police and fire department personnel, the residents managed to rescue around 20 people, he said.
Meanwhile, BJP district president Deepak Gaba said that five members of a family and one more person residing on the first floor and three family members of the third floor lost their lives. Gaba said that the fire is suspected to have been caused by an explosion in an AC unit.
"The deceased have been shifted to GTB Hospital for autopsy. Some of the bodies were so severely charred that identifying them is proving difficult. Their identities will be ascertainable only through DNA test," he said.
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