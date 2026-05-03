ETV Bharat / state

'Two Girls Jumped From Building, Saved Them, Wrapped Them With Blankets': Delhi Resident Recounts Fire Horror

New Delhi: Mayak Jain, a resident on the four-storey building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar, where fire broke out, was asleep when he was woken by his brother, who informed him of the fire. He and his family members rushed downstairs and informed the police and fire brigade while taking efforts to save others.

Nine people were killed and several were injured in the fire, officials said on Sunday morning.

Mayank said he was woken up by the loud banging on the door and ringing of doorbell. He opened the door and saw his elder brother Nishant Jain, a resident on the second floor standing there. "He informed us there was a fire in his floor and asked us to run downstairs. I and my family ran to the ground floor. Flames were leaping out of the upper floors. I immediately called the fire brigade and police," Mayank, a resident of the upper ground floor said.

"By then the fire had spread from the second to the third floor and was reaching till the fourth floor. We saw two girls, who were trapped in the fire, jump from the upper floor. We caught them and wrapped blankets around them," Mayank recounted.