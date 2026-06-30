ETV Bharat / state

Oxygen Cylinder Explosion Inside Operation Theatre Triggers Fire In Davanagere Hospital

Davanagere: An oxygen cylinder exploded in the operation theatre of Chigateri District Hospital in Davanagere district of Karnataka on Tuesday morning. The explosion triggered a fire that destroyed some medical equipment.

Other rooms around the operation theatre were also damaged. Health department staff rushed out as soon as the fire was spotted. Firefighters arrived at the scene upon receiving the news and are working to put out the fire.

Concerned officials and health department staff are visiting the district hospital to conduct an inspection.

"There were only seven or eight staff members present when the incident happened. Suddenly, a spark appeared. We immediately took precautionary measures. We also informed the fire department. Fortunately, no patient was in the operating theatre at that time," a hospital staff member said.