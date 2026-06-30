Oxygen Cylinder Explosion Inside Operation Theatre Triggers Fire In Davanagere Hospital
The explosion destroyed some medical equipment in the operation theatre.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST|
Updated : June 30, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Davanagere: An oxygen cylinder exploded in the operation theatre of Chigateri District Hospital in Davanagere district of Karnataka on Tuesday morning. The explosion triggered a fire that destroyed some medical equipment.
Other rooms around the operation theatre were also damaged. Health department staff rushed out as soon as the fire was spotted. Firefighters arrived at the scene upon receiving the news and are working to put out the fire.
Concerned officials and health department staff are visiting the district hospital to conduct an inspection.
"There were only seven or eight staff members present when the incident happened. Suddenly, a spark appeared. We immediately took precautionary measures. We also informed the fire department. Fortunately, no patient was in the operating theatre at that time," a hospital staff member said.
Following the incident, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare UT Khader took the matter seriously and discussed it with senior state-level officials to ascertain the exact cause.
The minister directed the constitution of a high-level state investigation team to conduct a comprehensive inquiry.
"In addition, a separate inquiry will be conducted at the local level under the leadership of the deputy commissioner. After both inquiry reports are submitted, the department will examine the findings and take appropriate action in accordance with the rules," the health department said in a statement.
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