Fire-Hit Goa Nightclub Was Built Illegally On Salt Pan, Operated Without Licence: Probe Report

Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant after a fire broke out, claiming the lives of 25 people, in Arpora. ( ANI )

Panaji: The Goa nightclub, where a deadly fire killed 25 people in early December, was built illegally on salt pan and allowed to operate without a valid trade licence, pointing to serious lapses and collusion at multiple official levels, said a government-constituted magisterial inquiry's report. The probe report, made public on Wednesday, noted the ill-fated structure stood in the middle of a salt pan and was "not permissible under any law".

The 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, located in Arpora village in North Goa, continued to run illegally without a valid licence and no action was taken by the local panchayat to seal the property, said the report.

According to a police report cited in the inquiry, ordered by the state government after the tragedy, fireworks were organised at the establishment "without taking proper care and caution" and without adequate fire safety equipment, triggering the blaze on December 6 night.

The report, placed before a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of senior officials, states that the revised site sketch "depicts the hexagonal structure at the middle of salt pan/water body." "This clearly establishes that the structure is situated at the middle of the salt pan/water body which is not permissible to be erected under any law in force either now or earlier. Converting salt pan is in violation of Section 32 of Land Revenue Code as well as Coastal Zone Regulations," it observed.

The state government on Wednesday released the entire report to the media. The inquiry recorded that the village panchayat of Arpora Nagoa issued an establishment licence on December 16, 2023, to "Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP" for running a bar and restaurant-cum-nightclub, valid until March 31, 2024. The licence was not renewed thereafter.

"The premises continued to run illegally without a valid trade licence and no action was taken by the Village Panchayat to seal the property," said the report and added that Section 72-A of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act empowers sealing of premises running trade without licence.

Panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar admitted in his statement before the probe panel that although he was aware he had not renewed the trade licence, he had "not informed any other line department who have relied on trade licence issued by the Panchayat and granted their permissions/licences." According to the report, village sarpanch Roshan Redkar admitted before the magistrate heading the probe that the Panchayat neither sealed the premises nor informed departments concerned regarding cancellation of the nightclub's licences.

"Therefore, it establishes their collusion with the owners of this property in keeping the restaurant running illegally," the report noted, adding conduct rules were violated.