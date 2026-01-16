ETV Bharat / state

Fire-Hit Goa Nightclub Operated Under Different Names, Probe To Cover Violations Since 1999: CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said 'Birch by Romeo Lane', the nightclub gutted in a fire last month claiming 25 lives, operated under different names over the years, and his government will conduct a probe into its violations since 1999. Sawant informed the state assembly that his government has started an extensive crackdown on tourism establishments operating without necessary permits and asserted that no VIP protection will be given to violators.

The chief minister fielded a volley of questions from the Opposition benches regarding the fire that broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa that claimed 25 lives last month. He pointed out that Birch by Romeo Lane had been operating under another name a few years ago.

"The name of the club kept changing. The inquiry is being conducted into the violations of the club, right from 1999 when it was granted permission to be established on a tenanted land," he said. He assured the House that action would be taken on commercial establishments operating on tenanted lands.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao demanded that the government provide data on establishments that have violated the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) laws. He accused the Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) of not doing its job well.

To this, Sawant said that the CZMA had received 534 complaints between 2021 and 2025 and had issued 336 demolition orders. He said that the Coastal Zone Management Plan, 2011, is finalised, while the Coastal Zone Management Plan, 2019, will be finalised within a year.

Responding to a joint question tabled by Alemao and Congress MLA Alvares Ferreira, Sawant said that as part of a crackdown on illegal nightclubs, 47 tourism-related premises were inspected in North Goa, and of these, 17 were sealed.