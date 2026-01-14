ETV Bharat / state

Fire Erupts At Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Official Residence In Delhi; Three Tenders Deployed, No Injuries Reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the official residence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Member of Parliament (MP) and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday morning. This caused panic among administrative and emergency services. The incident occurred at 21, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, a high-security VIP zone in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a distress call regarding the fire was received around 8.05 am. Initially, there was some confusion about the exact address, with the location being mistakenly reported as another house he owns in the same area. However, a quick verification confirmed that the blaze had broken out at Prasad’s official residence.

Officials from the DFS said the fire originated from some furniture, including a bed, in one of the rooms, filling the area with smoke. Acting swiftly, the DFS rushed three fire tenders to the spot. Given the sensitive nature of the location, Delhi Police and local administrative officials were also immediately alerted.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8.35 am. Confirming that there were no casualties, Fire Officer Suresh M said, “We received information about the fire. We have extinguished it. The fire was in a room. The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Teams are investigating. There has been no loss of life or property.”