Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker On NH-27 In Assam Kokrajhar District

Fire tenders arrived at the site of the incident and all efforts are being made to douse the fire.

Firefighters try to douse the fire that breaks out in an oil tanker on NH-27 at the Gossaigaon area, in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. (ANI)
By ANI

Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST

Kokrajhar: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in an oil tanker on NH-27 in the Gossaigaon area of Assam's Kokrajhar district. Fire tenders arrived at the site of the incident and all efforts are being made to douse the fire. A thick plume of smoke is emerging from the site of the incident. Further details are awaited.

On Monday, at least seven people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, officials said. Rajasthan Minister Sanjay Sharma said seven workers died in the Bhiwadi factory fire. He said the factory, located in a garment zone, was illegally manufacturing fireworks. The plot had been allotted by RIICO to a person who subleased it. No other business is permitted in the area.

