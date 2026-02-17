ETV Bharat / state

Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker On NH-27 In Assam Kokrajhar District

Firefighters try to douse the fire that breaks out in an oil tanker on NH-27 at the Gossaigaon area, in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Kokrajhar: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in an oil tanker on NH-27 in the Gossaigaon area of Assam's Kokrajhar district. Fire tenders arrived at the site of the incident and all efforts are being made to douse the fire. A thick plume of smoke is emerging from the site of the incident. Further details are awaited.