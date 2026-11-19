ETV Bharat / state

Fire Destroys Hundreds Of Fishing Nets In Andhra Pradesh, 300 Families Face Livelihood Crisis

Hundreds of fishing nets were destroyed in a massive fire at K Pallepalem village in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Tuesday night. ( ETV Bharat )

Ongole : Hundreds of fishing nets belonging to nearly 300 families were destroyed in a massive fire at K Pallepalem village in Kothapatnam mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district around midnight on Tuesday, leaving several families facing a livelihood crisis.

Successive cyclones and adverse weather conditions already disrupted fishing activities. Following cyclone warnings, fishermen had brought their boats ashore and stored their nets together along the coast to protect them from strong winds and waves.

However, a fire broke out around midnight and quickly engulfed the stored nets, leaving little time for fishermen to retrieve them.

Local fishermen tried to control the blaze before firefighters arrived and brought it under control. Four fire tenders from Ongole, Tanguturu and Addanki were deployed to prevent further damage. However, hundreds of nets had already been reduced to ashes.

The fire destroyed hundreds of fishing nets. (ETV Bharat)

Around 300 fishing families are estimated to have suffered losses. Initial estimates in the local report put the damage at Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, while another estimate placed the losses at approximately Rs 11 crore.

Following cyclones Arnab and Murasu, around 270 fishing boats from K Pallepalem village had also been brought ashore.

The affected fishermen said they could not afford to purchase new nets and appealed to the government for financial assistance. After losing several working days due to cyclone-related disruptions, they are now struggling to find a way to resume fishing and support their families.