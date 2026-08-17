Uncle, Nephew Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In West Delhi Godown
The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Sufed (17) and his maternal uncle Sahmad (38), both residents of Bhagalpur in Bihar
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were killed after a suspected blast in an e-rickshaw battery triggered a fire at a godown in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar early Monday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Sufed (17) and his maternal uncle Sahmad (38), both residents of Bhagalpur in Bihar who were living in the building on rent.
The duo was killed in the fire that broke out while they were charging e-rickshaw batteries on the premises, according to police. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call at 4:42 am about the blaze that broke out on the first floor of the five-storey building-cum-godown in Raghubir Nagar.
Domestic articles stored on the first floor caught fire following the suspected battery blast, the fire department said. The blaze was brought under control at around 5:30 am, a fire officer said.
According to police, a team reached the spot after receiving a PCR call about the fire and shifted Sufed and Sahmad to the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Sufed lived in the building with his father, Mohammad Naseeb, and Sahmad. All three were e-rickshaw drivers and used to charge their vehicle batteries at the rented accommodation, police said.
The family members of the deceased reached the spot after being informed about the incident at around 6 am. They alleged that Sufed and Sahmad shouted for help, but no one came forward to rescue them.
Sahmad’s brother Mohammad Rehman said the deceased used to sleep in the same area where the fire broke out.
“When the fire broke out, Sahmad and Sufed shouted a lot for help. But no one came forward to help them. Both died in the fire,” Rehman said. However, Santosh, an eyewitness, claimed he rushed to the spot after seeing the fire and hearing the cries for help.
“One person was badly injured, while the other also sustained critical injuries, but they were alive when I pulled them out. But both died soon. It was a tragic incident,” Santosh said.
The distraught family members also demanded to know the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. Police are looking into the circumstances under which e-rickshaw batteries were charged inside the rented accommodation.
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