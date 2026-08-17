ETV Bharat / state

Uncle, Nephew Killed As E-Rickshaw Battery Blast Triggers Fire In West Delhi Godown

New Delhi: Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were killed after a suspected blast in an e-rickshaw battery triggered a fire at a godown in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar early Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Sufed (17) and his maternal uncle Sahmad (38), both residents of Bhagalpur in Bihar who were living in the building on rent.

The duo was killed in the fire that broke out while they were charging e-rickshaw batteries on the premises, according to police. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call at 4:42 am about the blaze that broke out on the first floor of the five-storey building-cum-godown in Raghubir Nagar.

Domestic articles stored on the first floor caught fire following the suspected battery blast, the fire department said. The blaze was brought under control at around 5:30 am, a fire officer said.

According to police, a team reached the spot after receiving a PCR call about the fire and shifted Sufed and Sahmad to the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Sufed lived in the building with his father, Mohammad Naseeb, and Sahmad. All three were e-rickshaw drivers and used to charge their vehicle batteries at the rented accommodation, police said.