ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Income Tax Office Building In South Mumbai

Fire engines reached the Income Tax office at Churchgate in Mumbai after a fire broke out in the basement on Monday, August 17, 2026 ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the basement of the seven-storey Income Tax Office building at Churchgate in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of several people using the staircase and specialised ladders, officials said.

"An inquiry is going on with the police, Income Tax officers and security staff regarding missing or injured persons," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

Fire Breaks Out At Income Tax Office Building In South Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

The building houses offices of various Income Tax departments, along with the CBI. The basement also houses a cooperative bank for Income Tax employees, which is currently celebrating its centenary. The entire building, including the basement, was smoke-logged after the blaze erupted at around 2 pm.

Due to the central air-conditioning system, the smoke spread rapidly, officials said, adding that Fire Brigade personnel subsequently broke the window panes to release the smoke.

According to the fire brigade, 15 people were rescued from the first, second and third floors and safely brought to the ground floor via the staircase. Another five to six people were rescued from the first floor using an Angus ladder, while eight people who had taken shelter on the terrace were brought down with the help of a turntable ladder.