ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out On Stage After Abhishek Banerjee Rally In Birbhum, No Injuries Reported

Fire Breaks Out On Stage After Abhishek Banerjee Rally In Birbhum, No Injuries Reported ( ETV Bharat )

Labpur: A section of the stage caught fire shortly after party leader Abhishek Banerjee concluded his address during a Trinamool Congress rally in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Phullaratala ground in Labpur moments after Banerjee stepped off the stage. According to fire department sources, flames were first noticed at a corner of the upper section of the podium and caused chaos at the venue.

Senior officials, including District Superintendent of Police Suryapratap Yadav, were present near the stage when the fire broke out. Firefighters responded swiftly, using water from a fire engine and nitrogen gas to douse the flames. The blaze was brought under control within a short time, and no injuries were reported.

Sourav Mondal, Officer-in-Charge of the Bolpur Fire Department, said, “We were stationed nearby. As soon as we received information, we acted immediately. The fire was extinguished quickly, and no major mishap occurred.”