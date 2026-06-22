Kerala: Fire Breaks Out On Ship Under Maintenance At Vypin Yard; Rescue Op On
Preliminary information indicates that all crew members and maintenance workers associated with the vessel are safe.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
Ernakulam: A major fire broke out aboard a ship undergoing maintenance at the Vypin Shipyard Limited in Azeekkal opposite International Container Transhipment Terminal during the wee hours of Monday, triggering an extensive firefighting operation by Fire and Rescue Services, Kerala Police, Coast Guard and other emergency agencies.
The blaze was reported around 3 AM on a medium-sized vessel anchored at a yard behind the Government School in Vypin, near here. The ship was preparing to resume operations after the completion of maintenance work when the fire erupted.
According to preliminary assessment, the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. The flames initially broke out on the upper deck before rapidly spreading to other sections of the vessel.
The presence of chemicals and petroleum-based materials on board significantly increased the intensity of the fire and posed a major challenge to rescue personnel. Authorities fear that the combustible materials could accelerate the spread of the blaze if not contained quickly.
Two units of the Fire and Rescue Services from Vypin were rushed to the scene soon after the alarm was raised. Firefighters initially attempted to control the flames from the shore, but as the fire continued to spread, rescue personnel boarded the vessel and launched direct firefighting operations.
Officials said the upper portion of the ship has been extensively damaged in the incident. Thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky and were visible from several parts of Ernakulam, including the Goshree Bridge, which is at least five kilometres away from the site.
Additional firefighting resources have been mobilised to the area, while authorities have placed nearby coastal regions on alert as a precautionary measure.
Kerala Police and Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the situation and coordinating security arrangements at the site. Officials noted that a potentially larger disaster was avoided as no other vessels or fishing boats were anchored in the immediate vicinity of the burning ship.
Authorities have taken precautionary measures to ensure that the fire does not spread to nearby watercraft or infrastructure within the yard. Routine operations at the facility have been temporarily suspended until the situation is brought under control.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Preliminary information indicates that all crew members and maintenance workers associated with the vessel are safe.
The identity of the ship has not yet been officially disclosed. The full extent of the damage will be assessed once firefighting operations are completed and the vessel is declared safe for inspection.
A detailed investigation will be launched to determine the exact cause of the fire. Given Ernakulam's importance as a major maritime hub, the incident is being closely monitored by the Coast Guard and other security agencies.
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