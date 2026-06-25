ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out On Ninth Floor Of Greater Noida Commercial Building, No Casualties

Fire department personnel carry out firefighting operations after a fire broke out at the Golden I commercial building in Greater Noida. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a commercial building in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday, triggering panic among people in the area and prompting a swift response from the fire department. Officials said no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire department, the blaze erupted in an office located on the ninth floor of the Golden I commercial building in Tech Zone-4 under the Bisrakh police station area. Local residents alerted the fire department, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the department received information about the fire at around 9.40 am.

Initially, three fire tenders were dispatched, but as the fire had broken out on the upper floor of the high-rise building, two more fire tenders, along with a hydraulic platform vehicle, were pressed into service.

"The fire had broken out on the ninth floor of the building. Due to the height of the structure, firefighters used a hydraulic platform to carry out the firefighting operation," the CFO said.