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Fire Breaks Out On Ninth Floor Of Greater Noida Commercial Building, No Casualties

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a commercial building in Greater Noida. Firefighters contained the blaze and no casualties were reported.

Fire department personnel carry out firefighting operations after a fire broke out at the Golden I commercial building in Greater Noida.
Fire department personnel carry out firefighting operations after a fire broke out at the Golden I commercial building in Greater Noida. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a commercial building in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday, triggering panic among people in the area and prompting a swift response from the fire department. Officials said no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire department, the blaze erupted in an office located on the ninth floor of the Golden I commercial building in Tech Zone-4 under the Bisrakh police station area. Local residents alerted the fire department, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the department received information about the fire at around 9.40 am.

Initially, three fire tenders were dispatched, but as the fire had broken out on the upper floor of the high-rise building, two more fire tenders, along with a hydraulic platform vehicle, were pressed into service.

"The fire had broken out on the ninth floor of the building. Due to the height of the structure, firefighters used a hydraulic platform to carry out the firefighting operation," the CFO said.

Initial reports suggested that several people were trapped inside the office. However, after firefighters gained access to the premises, they found the office closed and no one inside.

"Upon inspection, it was found that no person was trapped inside the building. The office where the fire broke out was already closed," Chaubey said.

He added that the information about people being trapped turned out to be incorrect, as the person concerned had already come out safely before the fire department arrived.

Officials suspect the fire was caused by a short circuit. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after a sustained operation, and cooling operations were underway to prevent the fire from reigniting.

"The fire has been extinguished, and no loss of life has been reported. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the fire," Chaubey said.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi Govt Orders Inspection Of 923 Coaching Centres After Lucknow Fire Tragedy
  2. Post-Fire Incident, Lucknow Development Authority Issues Demolition Notice For The Building
  3. After Lucknow Fire, Coaching Centres Sealed in Jaipur Amid Safety Violations

TAGGED:

FIRE IN GREATER NOIDA
FIRE ON 9TH FLOOR IN GREATER NOIDA
FIRE BREAKS OUT
GREATER NOIDA COMMERCIAL BUILDING
FIRE IN GREATER NOIDA

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