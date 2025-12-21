ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks out Near Jejuri Temple Amid Local Poll Victory Celebrations; 5 to 6 Persons Injured

Pune: Five to six people sustained injuries after turmeric (bhandara) being offered during a local body poll victory celebration caught fire near the steps of Jejuri temple in Pune on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place when party workers gathered to offer 'bhandara' at the feet of Lord Khanderaya after votes were counted, he added.

Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Gill said the fire started after some of the 'bhandara' fell on a lighted 'diya' (lamp), causing injuries to five to six persons.