ETV Bharat / state

Fire Guts Seized Vehicles Near Loni Police Station In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A fire broke out on Saturday night in vehicles seized under the Motor Vehicles Act and parked near the Loni Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad, officials said. The fire department received information about the incident at around 9:52 PM, following which a fire tender from Loni fire station was rushed to the spot.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had spread to vehicles parked inside the boundary wall of the police premises as well as those stationed along the roadside.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that three fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving information from the Tronica City and Sahibabad fire stations to assist in the operation. Police personnel had initially attempted to control the fire on their own but were unable to contain it due to its intensity.