Fire Guts Seized Vehicles Near Loni Police Station In Ghaziabad
The fire broke out late Saturday night in seized vehicles parked near Loni police station, which was later brought under control.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A fire broke out on Saturday night in vehicles seized under the Motor Vehicles Act and parked near the Loni Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad, officials said. The fire department received information about the incident at around 9:52 PM, following which a fire tender from Loni fire station was rushed to the spot.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had spread to vehicles parked inside the boundary wall of the police premises as well as those stationed along the roadside.
Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said that three fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving information from the Tronica City and Sahibabad fire stations to assist in the operation. Police personnel had initially attempted to control the fire on their own but were unable to contain it due to its intensity.
Upon arrival, firefighters began their firefighting operation by laying hose lines and spraying water on the flames. After nearly an hour of efforts, the fire was brought under control, officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.
Officials said the Loni police station had recently undergone renovation and was being developed as a model police station, raising concerns over safety and maintenance following the incident. No casualties were reported.
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