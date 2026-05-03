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9 Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In East Delhi's Vivek Vihar

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2026 at 9:07 AM IST

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Vivek Vihar: At least nine people were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar early Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3.48 am at a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I, following which police, fire and disaster management teams rushed to the spot.

According to the police, the blaze engulfed flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building, prompting a large-scale rescue operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Around 10 to 15 people were rescued from the premises during the firefighting operation. Two of them, who sustained minor injuries, were shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital," a senior police officer said.

A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, while teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and local police assisted in the rescue and evacuation efforts.

Police said the fire was brought under control after several hours. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to determine the cause of the fire, police said. Further investigation and proceedings are underway.

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TAGGED:

DELHI
DELHI RESIDENTIAL BUILDING FIRE
DELHI VIVEK VIHAR FIRE

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