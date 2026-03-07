Four Women Workers Killed, 17 Injured In Fire at Colour Factory In Haryana’s Jind
Published : March 7, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Jind: At least four women workers were killed and 17 others sustained severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a factory manufacturing colour and gulal in Safidon town of Jind district in Haryana on Saturday.
The incident occurred in Geeta Colony, where the factory was producing coloured powder used during festivals. The injured workers were rushed to hospitals in Khanpur, Rohtak, Panipat and Jind for treatment. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Authorities said the blaze spread rapidly because chemicals were stored inside the premises. There are also allegations that the main gate of the factory was locked from outside, thus workers could not escape.
Officials including District Collector Mohammad Imran Raza and Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh reached the site after receiving information about the incident and assessed the situation. Police from Safidon City Police Station have launched an investigation.
According to reports, during the incident, the factory’s main gate was reportedly locked from outside. In a desperate attempt to save themselves, four women jumped from the roof of the building.
As the fire intensified, rescuers had to break a wall of the factory to pull out the trapped workers. Local residents also tried to douse the flames.
A forensic team later visited the factory to collect evidence as part of the investigation.
The deceased have been identified as:
- Pinky (51), a resident of Singhpura village
- Guddi (50), a resident of Ward 9
- Pooja (40), a resident of Diggi Mohalla
- Usha (45), a resident of Adarsh Colony
Among the injured are Rani, Jagbir, Pawan (from Nissing in Karnal), Kashmiri Devi, Kamlesh and Bimla, along with several others who suffered severe burns.
Local residents initially transported the injured workers to the Safidon Civil Hospital, from where doctors referred 17 critically injured workers to other hospitals for advanced treatment. Some of the victims remain in serious condition.
Police said the factory was being run in a rented building by a man identified as Raju, a resident of Ward 10. Authorities have begun investigating possible violations related to safety and licensing.
SP Kuldeep Singh said instructions have been issued to register a case against the factory owner and the building owner. “We are investigating the level of negligence involved in the incident. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.
District Collector Mohammad Imran Raza said 17 workers were affected in the fire, including four who lost their lives. Some of the injured have been referred to hospitals in Rohtak while others are being treated at the General Hospital in Jind.
He added that preliminary information suggests the property had been rented out by the owner and that police are working to detain suspects. The district administration also plans to launch a special drive across the district to identify and shut down factories operating without proper permission.
The DC said complaints related to illegal operations or safety violations such as locking workers inside premises would be investigated and strict action will be taken as per the law.
