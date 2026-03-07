ETV Bharat / state

Four Women Workers Killed, 17 Injured In Fire at Colour Factory In Haryana’s Jind

Jind: At least four women workers were killed and 17 others sustained severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a factory manufacturing colour and gulal in Safidon town of Jind district in Haryana on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Geeta Colony, where the factory was producing coloured powder used during festivals. The injured workers were rushed to hospitals in Khanpur, Rohtak, Panipat and Jind for treatment. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Authorities said the blaze spread rapidly because chemicals were stored inside the premises. There are also allegations that the main gate of the factory was locked from outside, thus workers could not escape.

Officials including District Collector Mohammad Imran Raza and Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh reached the site after receiving information about the incident and assessed the situation. Police from Safidon City Police Station have launched an investigation.

According to reports, during the incident, the factory’s main gate was reportedly locked from outside. In a desperate attempt to save themselves, four women jumped from the roof of the building.

As the fire intensified, rescuers had to break a wall of the factory to pull out the trapped workers. Local residents also tried to douse the flames.

A forensic team later visited the factory to collect evidence as part of the investigation.

