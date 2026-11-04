ETV Bharat / state

2 Die After Fire Breaks Out In J&K’s Durbal

Srinagar: Two scrap collectors were charred to death after a fire broke out at a shantytown in Srinagar’s Durbal locality, officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze, which began at 12.23 am, tore through 80 temporary shelters made of tarpaulin and wood in the Bemina area. An empty poultry farm and a truck were also caught in fire.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but the area was already engulfed by flames before they were called, officials said, adding that two bodies were recovered from the debris after the fire was brought under control.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Noor Alam (27) and Al Ameen (16), both residents of Delhi who lived in Durbal and Kupwara, respectively. Both worked as scrap collectors, the officials said. The bodies were handed over to the local police after completion of forensic examination. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.