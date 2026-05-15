Fire Breaks Out In AC Coach Of Jaipur-Bound Train At Nampally Railway Station In Hyderabad
The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an AC coach of a Jaipur-bound train at the Nampally railway station here on Friday evening. The incident took place while it was parked on platform number four, a senior official of the South Central Railway (SCR) said.
Firefighters reached the spot with three fire engines and brought the fire under control in coach B1. The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, SCR, said that the B1 coach has been separated from the train.
"For shunting, we were keeping the coach, and at that time, we saw flames coming out of it. The railway staff promptly reported the flames. The coach was separated from other coaches so that the fire would not spread," Srivastava told reporters here.
"The firefighters were called in, and the blaze was controlled. The coach has been separated. We have to see how the fire started as the coach was closed. The entry of passengers was also not started, and there was no electricity or power in the coach. The fire erupted suddenly," added the senior official.
He said that one entire bogie was gutted, and part of another bogie has also been gutted.
He also informed that the train has been rescheduled by four and a half hours. "The train was about to start at 7.50 PM. We will do an investigation, and the bogie will be sent for a forensic examination."