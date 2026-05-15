ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out In AC Coach Of Jaipur-Bound Train At Nampally Railway Station In Hyderabad

Fire, which broke out at a coach, being doused by firefighters ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an AC coach of a Jaipur-bound train at the Nampally railway station here on Friday evening. The incident took place while it was parked on platform number four, a senior official of the South Central Railway (SCR) said.

Firefighters reached the spot with three fire engines and brought the fire under control in coach B1. The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, SCR, said that the B1 coach has been separated from the train.

"For shunting, we were keeping the coach, and at that time, we saw flames coming out of it. The railway staff promptly reported the flames. The coach was separated from other coaches so that the fire would not spread," Srivastava told reporters here.