ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Trade & Taxes Building In Delhi's ITO

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Thursday morning at Vyapar Evam Kar Bhawan (Trade and Taxes building) in central Delhi's ITO area, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, he added. "The information regarding the blaze was received at 8:36 am, following which six fire tenders and firefighters were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control at 9.10 am," he said further.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire erupted on the 12th floor of the building, where the sales tax office is located. Firefighters were deployed to prevent them from spreading to other parts of the multi-storey structure. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has been launched for that.