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Fire Breaks Out At Trade & Taxes Building In Delhi's ITO

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire erupted on the 12th floor, where the sales tax office is located. The reason is yet to be ascertained.

A fire tender at the spot.
A fire tender at the spot. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 19, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: A fire broke out on Thursday morning at Vyapar Evam Kar Bhawan (Trade and Taxes building) in central Delhi's ITO area, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, he added. "The information regarding the blaze was received at 8:36 am, following which six fire tenders and firefighters were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control at 9.10 am," he said further.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire erupted on the 12th floor of the building, where the sales tax office is located. Firefighters were deployed to prevent them from spreading to other parts of the multi-storey structure. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has been launched for that.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for families of those who lost their lives in the Palam residential building fire and Rs five lakh will be given in case of deceased children. Additionally, Rs two lakh compensation will be provided to those who sustained serious injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. Expressing his deepest condolences on the unfortunate incident, he also announced Rs 50,000 ex gratia to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The fire broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam, allegedly due to a short circuit in the early hours of Wednesday. Delhi Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and other agencies are engaged in relief work. The death toll in the fire has risen to nine, while three people have been reported injured so far, according to fire officers.

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TAGGED:

DELHI FIRE SERVICES
NDRF
PM NARENDRA MODI
PMNRF
FIRE AT DELHI TRADE TAXES BUILDING

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