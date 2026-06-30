Fire Breaks Out At Parikrama Restaurant In Delhi
The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant.
A fire tender at the spot. (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: A fire broke out in the kitchen chimney of a restaurant in New Delhi's Barakhamba road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot, an official said.
The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant.
"We rushed seven fire tenders to the spot and the fire was doused by 4 pm," the DFS officer said. Further details are awaited.
Further details are awaited....