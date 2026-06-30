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Fire Breaks Out At Parikrama Restaurant In Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant.

DELHI RESTAURANT FIRE
A fire tender at the spot. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A fire broke out in the kitchen chimney of a restaurant in New Delhi's Barakhamba road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant.

"We rushed seven fire tenders to the spot and the fire was doused by 4 pm," the DFS officer said. Further details are awaited.

Further details are awaited....

TAGGED:

PARIKRAMA RESTAURANT
DELHI PARIKRAMA RESTAURANT
DELHI FIRE
PARIKRAMA RESTAURANT FIRE
DELHI RESTAURANT FIRE

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