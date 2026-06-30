ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Parikrama Restaurant In Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the kitchen chimney of a restaurant in New Delhi's Barakhamba road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant.