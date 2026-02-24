ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Market Complex In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a supermarket near Dhauli-Lingipur in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Monday night, officials said. The fire has been raging for over 14 hours, with more than five fire tenders engaged in efforts to douse the flames, they said. There were no immediate reports of injuries due to the blaze; however, goods worth over Rs one crore have reportedly been reduced to ashes.

The fire, which started around 10.20 PM on the fourth floor of the supermarket located on Lingipur Lewis Road under Dhauli police limits, spread rapidly due to highly combustible materials stored inside the building.

Odisha Fire Services Director General, IPS Sudhanshu Sarangi, stated, "The fire cannot be controlled with water. Efforts are underway to extinguish it using foam. Additionally, efforts are being made to break through a wall to douse the flame. The blaze is spreading rapidly due to the presence of highly combustible materials."