Fire Breaks Out At Market Complex In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

A late-night blaze at a supermarket in Bhubaneswar continues for over 14 hours. Fire personnel suspected that a short circuit caused the fire.

Odisha: Fire Breaks Out At Market Complex In Bhubaneswar, Several Shops Gutted
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a supermarket near Dhauli-Lingipur in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Monday night, officials said. The fire has been raging for over 14 hours, with more than five fire tenders engaged in efforts to douse the flames, they said. There were no immediate reports of injuries due to the blaze; however, goods worth over Rs one crore have reportedly been reduced to ashes.

The fire, which started around 10.20 PM on the fourth floor of the supermarket located on Lingipur Lewis Road under Dhauli police limits, spread rapidly due to highly combustible materials stored inside the building.

Odisha Fire Services Director General, IPS Sudhanshu Sarangi, stated, "The fire cannot be controlled with water. Efforts are underway to extinguish it using foam. Additionally, efforts are being made to break through a wall to douse the flame. The blaze is spreading rapidly due to the presence of highly combustible materials."

Officials said flames intensified as large quantities of plastic materials were stored on the second, third and fourth floors, making it difficult to control the blaze. Firefighters are currently using cranes to break through the walls of the third and fourth floors.

At the time of the incident, four employees were present in the building. One of them first noticed the fire and immediately informed the owner, who alerted the fire brigade. Fire personnel suspect that the blaze was caused by a short circuit. Further investigation is underway.

