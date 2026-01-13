ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Jharsuguda Railway Station In Odisha

Jharsuguda: A major fire broke out at Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha around 11 AM on Tuesday, allegedly due to a short circuit. It caused panic among passengers and disrupted rail operations, official sources said. Thick smoke engulfed parts of the station following the incident.

According to official sources, the blaze affected the single cabin, adjacent to the Station Manager-2 cabin. It is suspected that the fire may have initially originated from an air-conditioning unit due to a short circuit, after which it spread rapidly, filling the station area with smoke. Following the incident, electricity supply to the entire station was disrupted.

Upon receiving the information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and started operations to control the blaze. Railway authorities evacuated all passengers from the platforms as a precautionary measure. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and Jharsuguda police were deployed to manage the situation and ensure safety.