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Fire Breaks Out At Govt Hospital In Thiruvananthapuram; Patients Evacuated Safely

A fire broke out at the multi-specialty block of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, this morning, due to a suspected short circuit in a machine.

Fire Breaks Out At Govt Hospital In Thiruvananthapuram; Patients Evacuated Safely
Fire Breaks Out At Govt Hospital In Thiruvananthapuram; Patients Evacuated Safely (ANI Video Screengrab)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 17, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Thiruvananthapuram: Panic gripped the emergency department of Government Medical College Hospital here in Keralam on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at the multi-specialty block, prompting immediate evacuation of patients from the ward.

According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in one of the machines inside the hospital. Following the incident, patients in the affected area were immediately evacuated to other wards as a precautionary measure.

Hospital authorities and emergency response teams acted swiftly to contain the situation, while efforts were undertaken to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

According to the hospital authorities, the situation is currently under control. Further details on the extent of damage and the exact cause of the fire are awaited.

TAGGED:

FIRE AT KERALAM HOSPITAL
FIRE AT ODISHA SCB HOSPITAL
MEDICAL COLLEGE
KERALAM NEWS
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM HOSPITAL FIRE

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