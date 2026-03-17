ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Govt Hospital In Thiruvananthapuram; Patients Evacuated Safely

Thiruvananthapuram: Panic gripped the emergency department of Government Medical College Hospital here in Keralam on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at the multi-specialty block, prompting immediate evacuation of patients from the ward.

According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in one of the machines inside the hospital. Following the incident, patients in the affected area were immediately evacuated to other wards as a precautionary measure.