Fire Breaks Out At Govt Hospital In Thiruvananthapuram; Patients Evacuated Safely
A fire broke out at the multi-specialty block of Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, this morning, due to a suspected short circuit in a machine.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Panic gripped the emergency department of Government Medical College Hospital here in Keralam on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at the multi-specialty block, prompting immediate evacuation of patients from the ward.
According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in one of the machines inside the hospital. Following the incident, patients in the affected area were immediately evacuated to other wards as a precautionary measure.
#WATCH | Keralam | Fire breaks out at multi-speciality block of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College; patients evacuated pic.twitter.com/Y2mqyZDOHk— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026
Hospital authorities and emergency response teams acted swiftly to contain the situation, while efforts were undertaken to ensure the safety of patients and staff.
According to the hospital authorities, the situation is currently under control. Further details on the extent of damage and the exact cause of the fire are awaited.