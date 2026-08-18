ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Girls' Hostel In Greater Noida, No Casualties Reported

Smoke blows out from the store on the first floor of the vacant hostel at Phule Balika Inter College in Kasna. ( ETV Bharat )

Greater Noida: A fire broke out at the hostel of Savitribai Phule Balika Inter College in Kasna, Greater Noida, on Tuesday morning, triggering panic on the school premises. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire department, the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) control room received information about the fire at 8.08 am. The blaze broke out in a store located on the first floor of the college's vacant hostel, in Blocks A and C, in the Kasna police station area.

After receiving the information, the Fire Service Unit and local police reached the spot. Four fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. After sustained efforts, firefighters completely extinguished the fire and brought the situation under control.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the fire was reported on the first floor of the vacant hostel. He confirmed that there was no loss of life in the incident.