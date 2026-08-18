Fire Breaks Out At Girls' Hostel In Greater Noida, No Casualties Reported
A suspected AC short circuit caused a fire at a Greater Noida girls' hostel, but timely action ensured there were no casualties.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Greater Noida: A fire broke out at the hostel of Savitribai Phule Balika Inter College in Kasna, Greater Noida, on Tuesday morning, triggering panic on the school premises. No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to the fire department, the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) control room received information about the fire at 8.08 am. The blaze broke out in a store located on the first floor of the college's vacant hostel, in Blocks A and C, in the Kasna police station area.
After receiving the information, the Fire Service Unit and local police reached the spot. Four fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. After sustained efforts, firefighters completely extinguished the fire and brought the situation under control.
Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the fire was reported on the first floor of the vacant hostel. He confirmed that there was no loss of life in the incident.
According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit in an air conditioner. At the time the fire broke out, students were taking attendance and some students were present on the ground. As the students were away from the affected area, no child was caught in the fire.
School management initially tried to douse the flames after the fire broke out. However, as the fire intensified, the fire department was informed and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The blaze was eventually brought completely under control. Fire officials and local police are assessing the circumstances and the suspected cause.
The incident caused panic among those present at the school, but timely intervention by the fire service unit prevented any loss of life.
Also Read: