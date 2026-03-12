ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Electric Meter Factory In Noida; Several Workers Injured

At the time of the fire, more than 50 workers were working inside the factory premises. After the fire broke out, chaos and panic gripped the workers, who ran for their lives to escape from the raging flames. In the rush to get out of the building, many workers jumped from the roof of the factory and were injured.

Noida: Several workers were injured after a fire broke out at an electric meter factory in Sector 4 of Noida on Thursday morning, police said. The fire incident took place at the factory named 'Capital Power System Limited' owned by Pawan Bansal and located at Sector 4's Thana Phase 1 area of Noida.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey stated that the fire brigade received information about the fire around 6 a.m after which more than 25 fire brigades were deployed to the scene.

“No casualties have been reported so far. Efforts are being made to bring the fire under control as soon as possible. Rescue teams are continuously working to rescue those trapped inside the company. A large number of ambulances have been deployed to the scene, and those injured have been taken to the district hospital,” he said.

Firefighters extinguish flames after blaze guts electric meter factory in Noida (ETV Bharat)

It is understood that more than a dozen people were injured and admitted to the district hospital. Upon learning of the incident, senior police officials arrived at the scene for investigation. The fire was still raging when reports last came in and efforts are underway to extinguish it. The cause of the fire is not yet known.