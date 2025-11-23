ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At District Hospital In MP's Betul; Patients Shifted To Safety

Dr Padmakar said an electrician and the latter's assistant switched off the power supply without delay and used extinguishers to douse the flames.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 23, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Betul: A fire broke out at a storeroom in the Betul District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, but the staff contained the blaze within minutes and averted a major accident, officials said. As a precautionary measure, patients from the female and paediatric wards were shifted to safety, they said.

The blaze started at 9.20 am in the storeroom in the kitchen area of the hospital due to a short-circuit, and the staffers brought it under control in about 10 minutes and extinguished it, the officials said. The situation did not escalate due to the swift response of the hospital administration, they added.

Hospital civil surgeon and in-charge Dr Rupesh Padmakar and Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Ranu Verma reached the site immediately. Dr Padmakar said an electrician and the latter's assistant switched off the power supply without delay and used extinguishers to douse the flames.

Patients from the female ward and the paediatric ward were shifted to safer areas as a precaution. The hospital staff later started the process of moving them back to their respective wards, the officials said. Betul in-charge Collector Akshat Jain, Additional Collector Vandana Jat, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Manoj Hurmade, and the state power distribution company staff inspected the site and issued necessary instructions.

Also Read:

  1. Fire Breaks Out At Hindalco's New York Plant, Second Time In Over Two Months
  2. On Son's Engagement Day, Four Of A Family Die After Fire In House In Gujarat's Godhra

TAGGED:

FIRE BREAKS OUT AT HOSPITAL BETUL
MADHYA PRADESH
FIRE AT BETUL DISTRICT HOSPITAL
BETUL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.