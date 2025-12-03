ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Dev Pathology Lab In Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: A massive fire broke out at Dev Pathology Lab in the Kala Nala area of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. As the flames began to engulf the building, locals alerted the authorities before rushing to rescue children and elderly persons at the Pathology Lab. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Upon receiving the alert, at least 50 firefighters and six fire brigades were deployed to douse the raging flames. Speaking on the matter, Fire Officer Pradyumansingh Jadeja told ANI, "The fire broke out in the basement and engulfed the entire building."

"We have rescued people on stretchers and a ladder. We have rescued 15-20 people so far. There is no casualty. Firefighting and the cooling process are underway," he added. Visuals from the site show smoke billowing from the building as firefighters rushed to contain the blaze.