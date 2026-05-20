ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Dehradun Hospital ICU; 1 Dead, 10 Injured

Dehradun: A female patient died while 10 others sustained injury in a fire that broke out in the ICU of Panacea Hospital in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Wednesday, police said. An explosion in the air conditioning unit located at the facility is primarily suspected to be the cause of it. The deceased woman has been identified as Veeravati (60)of Kanwal in Balliwala.

Fire department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Three of them were injured during the operation. Other patients were safely evacuated and transferred to Kailash Hospital and Coronation Hospital.

Garhwal commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey inspected the site along with the IG. Pandey said there were approximately 13 to 14 people in the entire hospital. Six were admitted to the specific ICU unit where the fire originated. All of them were safely evacuated and have been admitted to other hospitals. One patient, whose condition was critical, has been referred to Kailash Hospital," he added.