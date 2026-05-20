Fire Breaks Out At Dehradun Hospital ICU; 1 Dead, 10 Injured
An explosion in the AC unit located at the facility is primarily suspected to be the cause. There were approximately 14 patients during the incident.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Dehradun: A female patient died while 10 others sustained injury in a fire that broke out in the ICU of Panacea Hospital in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Wednesday, police said. An explosion in the air conditioning unit located at the facility is primarily suspected to be the cause of it. The deceased woman has been identified as Veeravati (60)of Kanwal in Balliwala.
Fire department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Three of them were injured during the operation. Other patients were safely evacuated and transferred to Kailash Hospital and Coronation Hospital.
Garhwal commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey inspected the site along with the IG. Pandey said there were approximately 13 to 14 people in the entire hospital. Six were admitted to the specific ICU unit where the fire originated. All of them were safely evacuated and have been admitted to other hospitals. One patient, whose condition was critical, has been referred to Kailash Hospital," he added.
He noted that, based on preliminary observations, the incident appears to have been caused by a fire in an AC unit. However, the exact sequence of events will be clarified only after a thorough investigation. "The fire brigade team arrived in six minutes, and the fire was brought under control shortly thereafter," he added.
Pawan Sharma, director of Kailash Hospital, told ETV Bharat that a female patient was already dead by the time she was brought to the hospital. "Prima facie, it appears that the woman died due to smoke inhalation and burns. The actual cause of death will be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination. Of 13 patients, four have sustained severe burn injuries," Sharma added.
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