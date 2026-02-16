Fire In Chemical Factory At Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No official confirmation has been issued on any casualty, said police.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Khairagarh: A massive fire broke out at a Chemical Factory in Jalabandh area of Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh on Monday.
Locals said the fire at Jai Chemical Factory was so intense and spread so rapidly that the entire factory premises was engulfed in flames and smoke. The fire caused panic across the area even as police and fire tenders rushed to the spot. Locals said four fire tenders were engaged in the operation to douse the flame. The factory manufactured chemicals, making it difficult to bring the fire under control, said police.
Vijay Kumar Mishra, Station House Officer, Ghumka, stated that the exact cause of the fire is not yet known. "Currently, our focus is on dousing the fire and keeping the nearby areas safe. The situation is being continuously monitored," he said.
According to local residents, the flames were so intense and terrifying that they were visible from 5 kilometres away. "The smoke billowing into the sky appeared balloon-shaped," said a local.
The administration has appealed to people to avoid rumors and rely only on official information. The cause of the fire is currently unclear, and the number of people inside the factory is still pending official confirmation. Investigation us underway into allegations of casualties, said Mishra.
Earlier on the day, more than 42 people were injured in a massive fire explosion at Kalka Chemical Company in Sector-24 of Faridabad. The explosion was followed by a boiler blast.
According to officials, among the injured, 12 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in the city, which 30 others have been admitted to the Fortis Hospital for treatment. Among the injured are three police personnel and two firefighters who were part of the rescue efforts.
