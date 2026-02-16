ETV Bharat / state

Fire In Chemical Factory At Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh

Khairagarh: A massive fire broke out at a Chemical Factory in Jalabandh area of Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh on Monday.

Locals said the fire at Jai Chemical Factory was so intense and spread so rapidly that the entire factory premises was engulfed in flames and smoke. The fire caused panic across the area even as police and fire tenders rushed to the spot. Locals said four fire tenders were engaged in the operation to douse the flame. The factory manufactured chemicals, making it difficult to bring the fire under control, said police.

Vijay Kumar Mishra, Station House Officer, Ghumka, stated that the exact cause of the fire is not yet known. "Currently, our focus is on dousing the fire and keeping the nearby areas safe. The situation is being continuously monitored," he said.

According to local residents, the flames were so intense and terrifying that they were visible from 5 kilometres away. "The smoke billowing into the sky appeared balloon-shaped," said a local.