Fire Breaks Out At Central Bank Zonal Office In Raipur; Short Circuit Suspected
Important documents and files kept have been reduced to ashes, and the building has been sealed as a precaution. No casualties or injuries were reported.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Raipur: A fire broke out on Saturday at the Central Bank's zonal office in the Maudhapara police station area of Chhattisgarh's Raipur.
While a short circuit is suspected to be the initial cause, the exact reason will only be confirmed after a thorough investigation, police said. Currently, five to six fire tenders are engaged in bringing the blaze under control. The incident led to panic in the area, as the zonal office is located in a building that houses several shops.
The incident occurred around 9 am, when light smoke began to billow out from inside the zonal office. Within minutes, the flames raged. Fortunately, the employees present in the office in the morning were evacuated safely in time, averting a major tragedy. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries.
However, important documents and files kept have been reduced to ashes, and the building has been sealed as a precaution. An investigation has been initiated at the bank level to accurately assess the damage.
"Information regarding the fire was received between 8:30 am and 9 am on Saturday. Police, SDRF and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Financial losses resulting from this incident are yet to be assessed, and the cause of the fire is also a matter of investigation," additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Tarkeshwar Patel said.
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