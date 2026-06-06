ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Central Bank Zonal Office In Raipur; Short Circuit Suspected

Raipur: A fire broke out on Saturday at the Central Bank's zonal office in the Maudhapara police station area of Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

While a short circuit is suspected to be the initial cause, the exact reason will only be confirmed after a thorough investigation, police said. Currently, five to six fire tenders are engaged in bringing the blaze under control. The incident led to panic in the area, as the zonal office is located in a building that houses several shops.

The incident occurred around 9 am, when light smoke began to billow out from inside the zonal office. Within minutes, the flames raged. Fortunately, the employees present in the office in the morning were evacuated safely in time, averting a major tragedy. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries.