Fire Breaks Out At Building In Delhi's Greater Kailash, No Casualties Reported
Delhi Fire Services officials suspect that the fire was caused due to a short circuit in a unit of an air conditioner.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Greater Kailash-1 area in south Delhi on Tuesday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the fire at 11:36 am. Initially, two fire tenders and local police immediately rushed to the scene and a firefighting operation was launched. Subsequently, the fire department dispatched additional four fire tenders to the location. Cooling operations are currently underway, a fire official said.
Amarjit Kaur, a resident of the building, said a spark was seen in an air conditioning unit in a bedroom on the second floor due to a short circuit following which fire broke out. "The flat owner acted promptly and snapped off the power connection of his AC unit along with that of the entire building. The fire department was immediately informed," Kaur said.
Another resident Sundar Singh said the fire spread to the second and third floors and two residents from upper floors along with several senior citizens were safely rescued out of the building. "AC short circuits are common during summers. The AC serving at the concerned flat was done just two days ago," he added.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the situation was brought under control, a fire official said.
"Information about a fire in Greater Kailash Enclave was received at 11:36 am and a total of six fire tenders were dispatched to the site. It seems that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the AC unit. The blaze was brought under control by 12:50 pm and cooling operations were launched. There is no information of anyone being trapped. No lives were lost in the incident," the official said.
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