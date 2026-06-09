ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Building In Delhi's Greater Kailash, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Greater Kailash-1 area in south Delhi on Tuesday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the fire at 11:36 am. Initially, two fire tenders and local police immediately rushed to the scene and a firefighting operation was launched. Subsequently, the fire department dispatched additional four fire tenders to the location. Cooling operations are currently underway, a fire official said.

Amarjit Kaur, a resident of the building, said a spark was seen in an air conditioning unit in a bedroom on the second floor due to a short circuit following which fire broke out. "The flat owner acted promptly and snapped off the power connection of his AC unit along with that of the entire building. The fire department was immediately informed," Kaur said.