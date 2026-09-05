ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Bag Factory In Ghaziabad's Tronica City, No Casualties Reported

Ghaziabad: A fire broke out at a bag manufacturing factory in Tronica City, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, sending a thick cloud of smoke across the area and triggering panic among people nearby.

After the fire department was alerted, its vehicles reached the spot and firefighting operations began with around 12 fire tenders and water tankers.

The factory spanned a large area, and its tin shed collapsed, leaving the fire burning beneath the structure. Given the situation, teams demolished walls with the help of a JCB, while 8-10 hose lines were operated from both the front and rear sides. Firefighters used continuous jets of water to douse the flames. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

"Tronica City Fire Station received information that a fire had broken out at R&R Incorporation, a bag manufacturing factory in Sector A3. Following this, four fire tenders from Tronica City were sent to the spot. Around 12 fire tenders and water tankers were used to try to bring the fire under control," Rahul Pal Singh, Fire Officer, said.