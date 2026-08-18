ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At ATC Building In Kolkata Airport, Flight Operations Uninterrupted

Kolkata: A fire broke out in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata around 4 am on Tuesday.

Three fire tenders rushed to the scene and firefighting operations were immediately launched. Due to the prompt action of the fire personnel, the blaze was brought under control within a short time, averting a major disaster at the airport. Flight operations remained unaffected.

According to airport sources, the fire broke out on the second floor of the ATC building, gutting a major portion of the unit. On-duty staff spotted the flames and alerted the airport fire service.

Initially, one fire tender arrived and began operations but, due to the intensity of the fire, two additional tenders were pressed into service. Through the combined efforts of the three fire tenders, the blaze was fully brought under control within 30 minutes.