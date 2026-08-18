Fire Breaks Out At ATC Building In Kolkata Airport, Flight Operations Uninterrupted
It is suspected the fire might have been triggered by a short circuit involving decorative string lights installed for Independence Day celebrations, reports Subhajit Mondal.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Kolkata: A fire broke out in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata around 4 am on Tuesday.
Three fire tenders rushed to the scene and firefighting operations were immediately launched. Due to the prompt action of the fire personnel, the blaze was brought under control within a short time, averting a major disaster at the airport. Flight operations remained unaffected.
According to airport sources, the fire broke out on the second floor of the ATC building, gutting a major portion of the unit. On-duty staff spotted the flames and alerted the airport fire service.
Initially, one fire tender arrived and began operations but, due to the intensity of the fire, two additional tenders were pressed into service. Through the combined efforts of the three fire tenders, the blaze was fully brought under control within 30 minutes.
An airport official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated, "No significant damage was caused by the incident."
Preliminary assessments by fire and airport authorities suggest that the fire might have been triggered by a short circuit involving decorative string lights installed on the ATC building for the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined and investigations are currently underway.
Airport sources said that air traffic, both at the airport and within the airspace, is managed from the eight-storey ATC building. ATC officials oversee everything from aircraft takeoffs and landings to determining flight altitudes and navigation paths, relaying essential messages to pilots. The fire triggered panic and anxiety early this morning. Airport authorities said that the ground situation is normal and flight operations have not been impacted.
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