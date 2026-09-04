ETV Bharat / state

Fire Breaks Out At Asian Hospital In Maharashtra; Infants Among Dozens Of Patients Evacuated, Shifted To Other Hospitals

Fire Breaks Out At Asian Hospital In Maharashtra; Infants Among Dozens Of Patients Evacuated, Shifted To Other Hospitals ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Panic gripped Asian Hospital in Akashwani area here in Maharashtra after a fire broke out in the health facility in the wee hours of Friday, putting at stake the lives of critical patients undergoing treatment at the hospital. Fortunately, there has been no loss of lives or injuries as the hospital staff managed to evacuate all patients safely.

Hospital authorities said the fire broke out at around 3 AM. During that time, 58 patients including nine infants were under treatment. As soon as fire was noticed, all the patients in the ICU, including the infants, were immediately evacuated and shifted to other hospitals, they said.

Fire tenders pressed into service to douse the blaze (ETV Bharat)

The infants were shifted to Ghati Hospital and a private hospital, while other patients were also urgently shifted to alternative medical facilities.

Receiving information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control within a short time.