Fire Breaks Out At Asian Hospital In Maharashtra; Infants Among Dozens Of Patients Evacuated, Shifted To Other Hospitals
Close on the heels of the deadly fire mishap in Amravati District Women's Hospital, Maharashtra witnessed another fire incident, this time at Asian Hospital.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Panic gripped Asian Hospital in Akashwani area here in Maharashtra after a fire broke out in the health facility in the wee hours of Friday, putting at stake the lives of critical patients undergoing treatment at the hospital. Fortunately, there has been no loss of lives or injuries as the hospital staff managed to evacuate all patients safely.
Hospital authorities said the fire broke out at around 3 AM. During that time, 58 patients including nine infants were under treatment. As soon as fire was noticed, all the patients in the ICU, including the infants, were immediately evacuated and shifted to other hospitals, they said.
The infants were shifted to Ghati Hospital and a private hospital, while other patients were also urgently shifted to alternative medical facilities.
Receiving information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control within a short time.
Preliminary assessments suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit, likely originating in the hospital's storeroom. Soon after the incident, around 15-20 ambulances arrived to transport patients elsewhere. Patients requiring urgent medical attention were shifted to other hospitals; the hospital's security system was immediately alerted, and staff began efforts to extinguish the fire, authorities said.
Even as no injuries or casualties were reported, the incident has raised concerns over hospital safety protocols. Officials said an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire.
This incident comes days after the deadly blaze at Amravati District Women's Hospital, in which three newborn babies died and several infants suffered serious burn injuries. Thirty-six other infants were safely evacuated and shifted to various government and private hospitals across the city.
A few days ago, a government-appointed inquiry committee reached the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Amravati District Women's Hospital and interacted with the doctors, nurses, and staff who were present at the time of the incident. The probe report is likely to be submitted to the government soon.
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