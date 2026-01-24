Another Fire Incident At Prayagraj Magh Mela, Three Kalpavasi Tents Gutted
According to officials, the fire erupted suddenly around 5:30 pm and quickly engulfed the tents.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Prayagraj: Three tents belonging to Kalpavasis were gutted in a fire that broke out near Gangoli Shivalaya on Triveni Marg, at the camp of Kishori Math, Chitrakoot, on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported.
According to officials, the fire erupted suddenly around 5:30 pm and quickly engulfed the tents. People present nearby raised an alarm and alerted other devotees. Fire brigade teams and Magh Mela administration officials rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.
Preliminary assessment suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or sparks from a cooking stove, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation.
Several minor and major fire incidents have already occurred during this year’s fair, with tents, bedding, clothes, and ration supplies being destroyed in most cases.
Despite repeated appeals by the administration to use fire cautiously inside tents and ensure safe temporary electrical connections, fire hazards continue to pose a challenge.
According to Magh Mela SSP Neeraj Pandey, dense settlement is one of the primary reasons behind the rapid spread of fires. “Tents are set up very close to each other, which allows fires to spread quickly. The use of gas cylinders, stoves, and heaters further increases the risk,” he said.
To mitigate the danger, the administration has increased the number of fire posts, water tankers, and firefighting personnel. However, controlling fires remains challenging due to heavy crowds and temporary structures.
Saturday’s incident was the sixth fire incident reported at the Magh Mela 2026 so far. Fires, so far, gas caused losses worth lakhs of rupees, including cash and property. One death is also reported during one of the fires.
Major Fire Incidents at Magh Mela 2026
- January 13, 2026: A massive fire broke out at the camp of Shri Ram Naam Evam Manav Prachar Sangh (Narayan Shukla Dham) in Sector-5. Reportedly, it was due to a short circuit, which burned several tents and shops.
- January 14, 2026: Fire erupted at the Chhote-Bade Brahmashram camp on Kali Marg in Sector-4. Eight fire tenders were deployed, and two tents were completely destroyed.
- January 16, 2026: Another fire broke out near Ganpati–Annapurna Marg in the tent area, affecting the Shiv Dharmarth Kalyan Sansthan camp. Manas Mishra (22) died after sustaining severe burn injuries. He was sleeping inside the tent when the fire broke out.
- January 22, 2026: Five vacant tents of a farmers’ union near the Parade area in Sector-3 caught fire, reportedly due to cooking inside an empty tent without properly extinguishing the flame.
- January 24, 2026: Two tents were gutted in a fire at the Kishori Math, Chitrakoot camp on Tulsi Shivalaya Marg in Sector-6, reportedly caused by sparks from a brazier.
