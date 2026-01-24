ETV Bharat / state

Another Fire Incident At Prayagraj Magh Mela, Three Kalpavasi Tents Gutted

Fire brigade teams and Magh Mela administration officials rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. ( ETV Bharat )

Prayagraj: Three tents belonging to Kalpavasis were gutted in a fire that broke out near Gangoli Shivalaya on Triveni Marg, at the camp of Kishori Math, Chitrakoot, on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported.

According to officials, the fire erupted suddenly around 5:30 pm and quickly engulfed the tents. People present nearby raised an alarm and alerted other devotees. Fire brigade teams and Magh Mela administration officials rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or sparks from a cooking stove, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation.

Several minor and major fire incidents have already occurred during this year’s fair, with tents, bedding, clothes, and ration supplies being destroyed in most cases.

Despite repeated appeals by the administration to use fire cautiously inside tents and ensure safe temporary electrical connections, fire hazards continue to pose a challenge.