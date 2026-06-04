Fire At Shopping Complex In Hyderabad's Ameerpet, No Casualties Reported
Police said the fire broke out at a shop on the second floor of the complex and soon spread to other shops including MSR Fashion.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST|
Updated : June 4, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet on Thursday. The fire was doused with the use of seven fire tenders.
Police said the fire broke out at a shop on the second floor of the complex and soon spread to other shops including MSR Fashion. The shopping complex is located near Metro Pillar No 1043.
People in shops located in the complex have been evacuated and so far there are no reports of any casualties. The police as a precautionary measure also evacuated people from the nearby building and moved them to safer place. Police, Fire, Hydra, SDRF, and GHMC personnel have taken up rescue operations at the spot.
The fire has caused a massive traffic jam on the Ameerpet main road. Since the shopping complex is located in the heart of the city, the incident led to panic among locals. The metro service was disrupted for a few hours and was resumed after the intensity of the fire lessened. It is suspected that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.
ట్రాఫిక్ అలర్ట్!— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) June 4, 2026
అమీర్పేటలోని శ్రీనివాసనగర్ వెస్ట్, మెట్రో పిల్లర్ నంబర్ A1043 సమీపంలో ఉన్న కెఎస్సార్ ఫ్యాషన్స్లో అగ్నిప్రమాదం సంభవించింది. అత్యవసర సహాయక చర్యల కారణంగా, అమీర్పేట నుండి ఎస్సార్ నగర్ మార్గంలో వాహనాల రాకపోకలకు అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది, దీనివల్ల ఈ ప్రాంతంలో ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్…
In a post on X, Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the fire broke out at KSR Fashions near Metro Pillar No A1043, Srinivasanagar West, Ameerpet. "Due to emergency relief operations, vehicular movement on the Essar Nagar route from Ameerpet has been disrupted. This has led to traffic jams in the area. We request motorists to choose alternative routes and cooperate with the traffic and emergency personnel on duty," he posted.
The reason for the mishap and the details of the property damage are likely to be known only after the fire is completely brought under control, said police.
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