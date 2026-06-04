ETV Bharat / state

Fire At Shopping Complex In Hyderabad's Ameerpet, No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet on Thursday. The fire was doused with the use of seven fire tenders.

Police said the fire broke out at a shop on the second floor of the complex and soon spread to other shops including MSR Fashion. The shopping complex is located near Metro Pillar No 1043.

People in shops located in the complex have been evacuated and so far there are no reports of any casualties. The police as a precautionary measure also evacuated people from the nearby building and moved them to safer place. Police, Fire, Hydra, SDRF, and GHMC personnel have taken up rescue operations at the spot.