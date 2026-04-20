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Massive Fire Hits Rajasthan Petrochemical And Refinery Unit Day Before PM Modi's Inauguration

The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex on Tuesday.

Massive Fire At Rajasthan Petrochemical Refinery Unit Day Before Inauguration By PM Modi
Massive Fire At Rajasthan Petrochemical Refinery Unit Day Before Inauguration By PM Modi (Screengrab/ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 20, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST

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Jaipur: A massive fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district a day before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Monday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts were underway to douse the flames. No immediate reports of casualties were available, they said.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted in the CDU (Crude Distillation Unit) section of the refinery.

Due to the high-profile inauguration programme on Tuesday, the fire led to some chaos within the refinery premises as emergency response teams rushed to contain the situation. The blaze has raised concerns over safety arrangements at the site.

Massive Fire Hits Rajasthan Petrochemical Refinery Day (PTI)

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is also scheduled to visit the refinery later on Monday evening, officials said. Authorities said further details are awaited, and an assessment of the damage caused by the fire is being carried out.

The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex on Tuesday.

Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, the project has been established with a massive investment exceeding Rs 79,450 crore.

The complex includes a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA, enabling efficient conversion of crude oil into value-added products. Notably, the refinery boasts a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0, indicating its advanced configuration and ability to process a wide range of crude oils.

Preparations for Modi's visit

As PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the refinery and address a public rally in Pachpadra, officials have put in place extensive security arrangements for the event, with three Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), 12 Superintendents of Police (SPs), and around 5,000 personnel to be deployed.

Earlier today, Satyendra Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jodhpur Range, said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth movement and convenience for the public attending the refinery inauguration. "Parking facilities have been created along six different routes connecting various districts, and traffic diversions have been implemented to manage the flow of vehicles,” he said. Singh added that more than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor activities across the venue.

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TAGGED:

PACHPADRA REFINERY
RAJSTHAN FIRE
MODI TO INAUGURATE REFINERY
PRIME MINISTER
RAJASTHAN REFINERY FIRE

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