Fire At Gwalior Spring Factory of North Central Railway; 5 Workers Injured

Gwalior: Five workers sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a gas pipeline at the North Central Railway’s spring factory at Sithouli near Gwalior on Thursday evening, police said.

The injured workers were rushed to a nearby private hospital and their condition was stable, Jhansi Road police station house officer Shakti Yadav said.

Maintenance work was underway at the factory when a gas leak caused a fire. It was put out in a short time, the official said. “The wounded workers were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital by an ambulance. The incident is being investigated,” Yadav said. At present, all the workers are okay,” said doctor Sophie Shakeel of the hospital.

The factory makes springs for coaches and wagons. The fire quickly triggered a powerful blast that shook the entire unit and caused widespread panic among the workers. The injured workers have been identified as Kaushal Shrivastava, Yogesh, Shabbir, Hemant Choube, and Amar Singh. All five were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals. They are currently undergoing treatment at ITM Hospital, Gwalior, police officials said.

ITM doctors said that all the injured workers were brought to the hospital in an emergency condition. Two of the injured have sustained serious injuries and are under close observation and intensive treatment.