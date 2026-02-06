Fire At Gwalior Spring Factory of North Central Railway; 5 Workers Injured
Published : February 6, 2026 at 1:31 AM IST
Gwalior: Five workers sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a gas pipeline at the North Central Railway’s spring factory at Sithouli near Gwalior on Thursday evening, police said.
The injured workers were rushed to a nearby private hospital and their condition was stable, Jhansi Road police station house officer Shakti Yadav said.
Maintenance work was underway at the factory when a gas leak caused a fire. It was put out in a short time, the official said. “The wounded workers were immediately taken to a nearby private hospital by an ambulance. The incident is being investigated,” Yadav said. At present, all the workers are okay,” said doctor Sophie Shakeel of the hospital.
The factory makes springs for coaches and wagons. The fire quickly triggered a powerful blast that shook the entire unit and caused widespread panic among the workers. The injured workers have been identified as Kaushal Shrivastava, Yogesh, Shabbir, Hemant Choube, and Amar Singh. All five were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals. They are currently undergoing treatment at ITM Hospital, Gwalior, police officials said.
ITM doctors said that all the injured workers were brought to the hospital in an emergency condition. Two of the injured have sustained serious injuries and are under close observation and intensive treatment.
Preliminary information suggests that the accident was caused by negligence in handling the LPG pipeline system. However, the exact cause of the fire and subsequent explosion is yet to be conclusively established.
Senior factory officials have also remained silent on the possible reason behind the incident till the time of filing this report. Shakti Singh Yadav said police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation.
Technical experts and forensic teams will also examine the site. A thorough probe will be conducted to determine the exact cause, the police official said. Local administration has directed the factory management to extend full cooperation to the investigating agencies and to ensure proper medical care and financial assistance to the injured workers and their families.
Industrial safety experts have pointed out that factories handling LPG and other hazardous gases must strictly follow safety protocols, maintain pipelines through regular maintenance of pipelines, and provide mandatory safety training for workers.
Manoj Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer of the Jhansi Railway Division, said, "The employees were repairing a machine that was already out of order. A blast suddenly occurred during this time. Five people were injured in this incident. Thanks to the swift action by the RSK team, they were admitted to a nearby hospital within 10 minutes. All of them are safe. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes with the help of fire extinguishers and prevented from spreading. A committee has also been formed, and orders have been given by the DRM for a detailed investigation into the incident." Further investigation is underway, and more details are expected in the coming days.