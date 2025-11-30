ETV Bharat / state

Fire At Four-Storey Building In South Delhi Leaves Four Dead, One Injured

A fire that broke out at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension, claims lives of three people leaving other two severely injured, in New Delhi on Saturday. Further investigation is underway. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Four people, including a brother-sister duo, died and a woman was injured after a massive fire broke out at a footwear shop in south Delhi's Tigri Extension on Saturday evening, police said. A PCR call about the blaze at the shop on the ground floor of a four-storey building was received at 6.24 pm, following which police rushed to the spot, they said.

Upon arrival, police found the entire building engulfed in flames, a senior police said. It is suspected that the blaze started from the footwear shop on the ground floor before spreading upward, the officer said. Three people were found dead at the spot, while two injured women were rescued from the building and shifted to a hospital, the officer said, adding that one of the injured later succumbed to injuries.