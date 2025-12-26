ETV Bharat / state

One Killed In Fire At Four-Storey Building In Delhi

New Delhi: A youth was charred to death and another sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in Delhi's Nehru Vihar on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Mustafabad under Dayalpur police station area of ​​North East Delhi. The blaze erupted in the ground floor of the building and a woman living in the neighbourhood spotted it. Locals rushed in to extinguish the fire and the fire brigade was immediately informed.

The ground floor of the building was used as a godown of discarded mobile phone batteries that were also charged and repaired here while Sabir and his family lived in the third floor. The victim has been identified as Junaid and Sameer is in critical condition, police said.

Locals broke the windows and rescued around six persons, including Sabir, his wife, and two children, who were trapped inside the building. By the time the fire tenders arrived, locals had brought almost brought the fire under control.